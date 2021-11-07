3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $310,000

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
There have been three reported mountain lion sightings and four confirmed animal deaths from lions in eastern Twin Falls and Kimberly in the past two weeks.
One person died and two people were taken to hospitals after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Twin Falls County.
Two missing Oregon women were found in an Idaho forest Friday, the mother dead from the elements and the disabled daughter alive with their broken down vehicle.
“I think it’s awesome,” Phillips said on Tuesday. “We needed to see something different in Burley and it happened. I’m pretty excited."
New Idaho liquor store rules attempt to level the playing field and deter overzealous buyers.
College of Southern Idaho facilities director Spencer Cutler won a seat on the Twin Falls City Council with 34.9% of the votes on election night.
A cattle truck crashed near Interstate 84, blocking a ramp and Idaho Highway 25 for more than five hours Wednesday.
A human has died in Idaho due to rabies for the first time since 1978, health officials said Thursday.
Jason Brown will take Seat 1 on the City Council, beating out four other candidates Tuesday for retiring Mayor Suzanne Hawkins' city council seat.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.