Good family home. 3 bedroom 2 bath home with no steps into house, garage or patio. Wheelchair accessible with wide hallways and doors. Guest bath has a low profile stall shower. Master suite bathroom. Wood laminate flooring in most of the house. Open kitchen feel with breakfast bar,kitchen island, and corner pantry. 3 car garage. West facing house for shaded summer afternoons in fenced back yard. Apple tree and 2 storage sheds. Front covered patio. Well insulated home yielding inexpensive utilities.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
First responders, a medical helicopter and police are at the scene of a crash Friday where a westbound semi-truck went over the railing of the Interstate 84 exit 211 overpass.
On May 22, Kennedy Littledike crashed her car with two friends in it. All three were thrown from the car, and Kennedy was left suspended on an overhead wire for an hour. Then, one of her legs had to be amputated for her to survive.
One woman died and three people were injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Lincoln Avenue.
Idaho residents who have been in the state for more than two years can soon expect income tax rebates. Here's what you need to know.
Authorities in eastern Idaho say a 10-year-old girl died after a rock crashed through the windshield of the car she was riding in.
The man said an assistant troop leader in Gooding raped and sexually abused him when he was 11 or 12 years old and threatened to kill his family if he reported the abuse.
St. Luke's Jerome Medical Center has suspended obstetric and operating room services because of a staffing shortfall, the hospital said.
Garden of Artists, a local art gallery, is closing on Friday. Local artists are worried about what this means for the future.
The body of a 15-year-old girl was found Monday morning, five days after she went missing while swimming at Pillar Falls.
Police officers removed flags bearing the emblem of an organization widely criticized as a hate group from multiple interstate overpasses in Boise.