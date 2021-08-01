 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $289,900

Good family home. 3 bedroom 2 bath home with no steps into house, garage or patio. Wheelchair accessible with wide hallways and doors. Guest bath has a low profile stall shower. Master suite bathroom. Wood laminate flooring in most of the house. Open kitchen feel with breakfast bar,kitchen island, and corner pantry. 3 car garage. West facing house for shaded summer afternoons in fenced back yard. Apple tree and 2 storage sheds. Front covered patio. Well insulated home yielding inexpensive utilities.

