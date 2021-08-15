3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $285,000

Great opportunity to own a great home in Magic Valley Ranch Subdivision. This home has been recently updated. New carpet, paint, tile backsplash, new garage door, water heater, furnace, A/C, landscaping sod and sprinklers and more! Larger shed with power in the back yard. This open floor plan will welcome you as you enjoy the open kitchen and great room. There is room for RV parking and you will enjoy the spacious back yard. Hurry today see this one.