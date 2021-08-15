 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $285,000

Great opportunity to own a great home in Magic Valley Ranch Subdivision. This home has been recently updated. New carpet, paint, tile backsplash, new garage door, water heater, furnace, A/C, landscaping sod and sprinklers and more! Larger shed with power in the back yard. This open floor plan will welcome you as you enjoy the open kitchen and great room. There is room for RV parking and you will enjoy the spacious back yard. Hurry today see this one.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 risk level officially moved to high
Local

COVID-19 risk level officially moved to high

Five of the eight counties in the South Central Public Health District are now officially in the high risk COVID-19 category, the district said Thursday. The others are in the moderate risk category.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News