 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $283,000

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $283,000

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $283,000

A GREAT HOME THAT IS WAITING FOR YOU! This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, and is a perfect starter home or investment. Located in Twin Falls, this home is minutes from downtown, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and more. Beautifully landscaped, updated flooring,fresh paint and a large back patio perfect for entertaining. This home is everything you’ve been waiting for. Call for a showing today

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 risk level officially moved to high
Local

COVID-19 risk level officially moved to high

Five of the eight counties in the South Central Public Health District are now officially in the high risk COVID-19 category, the district said Thursday. The others are in the moderate risk category.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News