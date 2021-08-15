3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $283,000

A GREAT HOME THAT IS WAITING FOR YOU! This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, and is a perfect starter home or investment. Located in Twin Falls, this home is minutes from downtown, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and more. Beautifully landscaped, updated flooring,fresh paint and a large back patio perfect for entertaining. This home is everything you’ve been waiting for. Call for a showing today