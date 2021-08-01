 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $279,900

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $279,900

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $279,900

Charming house has been recently remodeled. You won't find a kitchen like this on market today. Original hardwood floors & arched doorways. Cozy living room w/wood burning fireplace. Master bed/bath. Main bath completely remodeled. Very large back yard w/lots of shade, garden & dog run. If you are looking for RV Parking this is your home. Large driveway on both sides of home plus ally access. Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, and park. Includes all appliances plus Washer/dryer. Call to see TODAY!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News