This is a beautiful, brand new home! There is a mud bench when you first walk in, three bedrooms and two full bathrooms., two car garage. Gorgeous floor throughout living room and kitchen area. Quartz countertops. All new appliances. WD hookups. Master bedroom boast a double sink and his and her walk-in closets. Every closet (and pantry) in the home has motion sensor lights & built in office space as well. Century Link ready. Landlord will cover the Water, HOA fees & provide lawn care and maintenance. Tenants will pay for all other utilities.