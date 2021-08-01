 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $195,000

Investment opportunity! This home features RV parking, 3 bedrooms, a office (could be 4th bedroom, 1 bath, serrated dinning room, and lots of storage! The original garage was converted into a living space and a garage was built on the other side of the house and has lots of space to park your toys. Home is being sold as-is, cash or conventional loan only.

