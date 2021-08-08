 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $169,900

Enjoy new ownership in this very affordable, nice and clean 2 level, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home located in S Twin Falls. All new interior paint, new carpet throughout, new vinyl flooring in bathroom, & ready for new owners. This would make a great home or investment property. Association fees include lawn irrigation, mowing, parking lot maintenance, & snow removal. Fenced back patio. Low maintenance living.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News