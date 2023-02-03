Newer build available for rent immediately. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and master bathroom. Large yard and 2 car garage. Landlord pays for water, sewer, and garbage. Lawn maintenance equipment also provided by Landlord for Tenant use. Tenant is responsible for Power, Cable, Gas, and Internet. Deposit and application Fee does apply. If interested please call the listing office at 208-734-6382 for application.