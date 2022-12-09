2022 FALL PARADE OF HOMES WINNER IN ALL CATEGORIES. This is a remarkable original design by Brehm Custom Homes. Located in the Springs at the Preserve. The uniqueness of the exterior design will take you into the house to an even more amazing spaces! Locally, this has come to be known as the Silo House. Cody Brehm, a 3rd generation builder, has really out done himself on this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home close to the beautiful canyon rim trails. 3214 sq feet gives you all the room you will need for entertaining friends and family. This is classic Cody Brehm with his quest for hidden closets, pantries, unique light fixtures, custom cabinetry and over the top master suite, which will appeal to the clients who desire living in an upgraded environment. Black privacy fencing is allowed with plan approval from the HOA.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $1,285,000
