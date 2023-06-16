Laurelwood Subdivision is one of the most prestigious and sought out areas in Twin Falls, ID. You'll love the peace & quiet along with the close access to Shoshone Falls and the Canyon Rim trail. This home is truly a one of a kind treasure crafted by James Ray Construction. As you step inside you'll experience the beautifully designed floorplan, with high and vaulted ceilings. Naturally flowing from the entry into the large open living room with built-ins surrounding the gas fireplace, to the kitchen & dining room. Featuring custom cabinetry, two quartz islands, two dishwashers, double ovens, gas range, and spacious pantry. The master suite is positively a retreat with lighted trey ceiling, sunken soaking tub & tile walk-in shower. The front office is bright and refreshing, perfect for working from home. So much storage throughout the home, laundry room, and garage. Enjoy entertaining friends and family inside and out with your fully landscaped yard, covered patio, and pergola covered outdoor gas firepit.