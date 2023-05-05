Discover the epitome of luxury and craftsmanship. Impeccably designed by the renowned Brehm Custom Homes, this one-of-a-kind property is located in the prestigious Springs at the Preserve. Dubbed the Silo House, the exterior design is a true masterpiece, setting the stage for the unparalleled interior spaces. This magnificent 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2-story home is nestled near the breathtaking canyon rim trails. With 3214 sq feet of living space, it's the perfect backdrop for entertaining friends and family in style. Inside, you'll find eccentric touches such as hidden closets, pantries, unique light fixtures, custom cabinetry, and an over-the-top master suite that is sure to impress. Black privacy fencing is available with HOA plan approval, adding an extra layer of privacy and sophistication to this already exceptional home. Experience the ultimate in luxury living at the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes Winner in All Categories. Call today to set up a showing!