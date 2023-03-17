Three bedroom home under 400K! Covered patio and the association takes care of the landscape common area. Inside features two tone cabinets, granite counters, double sinks and tile shower in the master bathroom. Open kitchen, living room combination. Under construction so there could still be some possible changes. Call listing agent for details.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rupert Police Department executed a warrant on Dec. 28, 2022, at E Street Deli, Ryan W. McEuen's Rupert home, and a motorhome parked at hi…
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Police say forged checks worth almost $23,000 were cashed
Police say they found bag full of a green, leafy plant material.
In a statement released on Friday, the district said Perrine Elementary Principal Tammy Rodabaugh and Rock Creek Principal Shari Cowger will b…