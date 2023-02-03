Simply stunning, warm interior is the vision for this spacious three-bedroom home. Some features include two tone wood cabinets and a breakfast island, a barn door into the walk in pantry with a cabinet and counter tops! Double sinks, granite counters with extra storage in the master and a tile shower along with lots of natural light. The house plan is to feature some use of brick and warm colors with rustic metal lights. Some items could be changed like colors of the walls & flooring but the plan is for carpet only in the bedrooms. Call listing agent for details.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $0
