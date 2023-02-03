Large corner lot! This 3-bedroom house will have some amazing extras like a barn door walk-in pantry with counters top, two tone cabinets, granite in the kitchen and bathrooms. Loads of natural light flood into the master bathroom from the extra high windows that the homeowner will enjoy along with a tile shower and lots of cabinet space, and wait tell you see the outstanding lighting. These are just a few of the plans for this farmhouse style interior. Call the listing agent to get more details.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $0
