3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $99,500

TOTALLY REMODELED FROM STUDS INSIDE TO OUTSIDE, ELECTRICAL AND PLUMBING ALSO UPDATED IN 2018. Central Air replaced 2018. Bedrooms are split and beautiful tiled shower in the Master and tiled tub surround in 2nd bath. Floors in Living Room and hallway are LVP, Bathrooms, Dining Room, Utility Room and Kitchen are tiled. Potential Buyers must fill out application(All Adult Members of Family-$35 each) and be approved by Park Manager. $350 /month includes Sewer and Trash. BTVAI