This modern Mediterranean home is characterized by its blend of traditional architecture with modern design elements. You will be greeted by a charming courtyard and stately iron front door. The freshly painted interior brings a brightness to the inside while still accenting all of the rich accents like beams & hand picked lighting throughout. You'll immediately notice the gourmet kitchen with a paneled fridge, built in oven & steamer, 6 burner cooktop & built in wine bar. Don't miss the hidden pantry door that leads to the most amazing butlers pantry with it's own sink, window, full size freezer & tons of storage. The focal in the living room is the gas fireplace with built-in niches and lighting for added character. The primary suite is built around the lighted & hand textured dome ceiling. The master closet includes a spinning shoe rack. RV garage bay is 33’ feet deep w/12’ high door. Covered patio w/gas fireplace & wired for hot tub. All of this situated on 2.48 acres offering lots of privacy.