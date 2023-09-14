This property has SO much to offer! Wow! Country Living at it's best! Let's begin with 2 separate homes. Each offering 3 bedrooms 2 baths. 2.74 acres that includes all the out buildings you will need to work in your HUGE shop, store that boat and work on your truck! You can have chickens and there are loafing sheds inside fencing for your animals! A huge lawn in a park like setting that is perfect for family reunions and weddings! All new septic system as of August 2023. 2.55 water shares are plenty to water this property at a cost of $28 per share per year! Both homes have had many upgrades so you can love the farm house lifestyle! The 3rd bedroom is versatile and could actually be a bedroom/bath/living room suite for guests/parents! The porch has been turned into a double office/craft area. At the end of the day enjoy that hot tub! The second home could be a rental, home for family members or an Air B & B for folks who want to experience farm life. Buy this home and Love Your Life!