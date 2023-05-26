Custom Spacious Entertainer In Quiet And Convenient Location. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home finds itself nestled in the highly requested Ridgeline Kimberly subdivision. Sitting on .22 acres, this new build by Iron Oaks will shine like a diamond with all its upgrades and amenities. Granite countertops, farmhouse sink in large island, LVP, and tile flooring throughout, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances to only name a few. There is plenty of dining space to host and entertain with this open floorpan. The Grand suite includes large walk-in closet, dual vanities, full tile shower, soaker tub, and granite countertops. The fully stucco exterior, three car garage, and RV parking provide you ample space for your vehicles and hobbies galore. Front sod and seed in the back with full sprinklers are also included. Don’t miss out this custom home, Call TODAY!