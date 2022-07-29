3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $492,860

The U.S. Forest Service says two pilots have died of their injuries after their firefighting helicopter crashed in Idaho. Killed were 41-year-old Thomas Hayes of Post Falls, Idaho, and 36-year-old Jared Bird of Anchorage, Alaska. Mary Cernicek with the Salmon-Challis National Forest says the CH-47D Series “Chinook” helicopter crashed Thursday in the Salmon River near the small town of Salmon. The pilots were employees of the Anchorage-based ROTAK, which owned the aircraft and was contracted to help fight the Moose Fire burning about 21 miles north of Salmon. Cernicek said both pilots were military veterans.