Every attention to detail went into this modern custom home! One of the largest lots in ParkVista Estates. Upgrades are everywhere. Large Covered Porch Entry, Pella 250 Series Windows/Doors, Exterior Gas Plumbing for BBQ or Firepit, Upgraded Insulation Package, and 100% Stucco with Shiplap/Stone Exterior. Oversized Walkways, Upgraded Cabinets W/ Over & Under Lighting, Oversized Pantry W/ Appliance Shelf, KitchenAid Appliances, Quartz Countertops, LVP Flooring Throughout W/ Upgraded Carpet in Bedrooms, plus a Laundry Sink. Wired for Networking & Coax to each room. Pre-Wired for Electric Fireplace Upgrade. The backyard and siding is large enough for a future shop! Front landscaping is included and to be completed in Spring 2023. Move in Ready by mid Feb. 2023.