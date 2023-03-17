Welcome Home!! This brand-new build completed by Castle Rock Homes is ready for its owners! Centrally located in Kimberly, and just minutes from Twin Falls. This home has so much to offer with an open floor plan featuring plenty on natural light and open spaces, making a perfect atmosphere for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy beautiful upgraded amenities throughout the home, granite counter tops, LVP flooring, an upgraded lighting package, every detail has been seen to in this home. The split bedroom floor plan features well-proportioned rooms with plenty of storage & built in closets. The large master suite features tray ceilings, a walk-in show & huge closet. The office space is large enough to be used as an additional room or flex space as needed. Rely on the extra-large, finished 3 car garage for vehicles & toy storage. The partially fenced back yard features a great view of the South Hills and surrounding areas.