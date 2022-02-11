3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $480,000

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Heyburn man and his brother lured a man to his home and killed him, bludgeoning him in the face with a 6 pound sledgehammer and shooting him in the back of the head, prosecutors say.
A man who police suspected was taking a kidnapped 18-year-old woman to Las Vegas was arraigned on drug charges in Twin Falls Monday.
Police say a male juvenile has been charged with threatening violence on school grounds after a social media post prompted lockdowns and school closures in multiple districts.
Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk said his deputies found 8 pounds of methamphetamine, an ounce of marijuana and four firearms Wednesday when they executed a search warrant at a home on West C Street in Jerome.
A head-on crash on Golf Course Road in Jerome County killed a 19-year-old man from Twin Falls and sent three other people to the hospital Sunday evening.
Schools were locked down and multiple law enforcement agencies responded after a student received a threat on social media.
In 13 years, head coach Cameron Andersen completely transformed Gooding's football program. Now he'll be taking on a new challenge: the Burley Bobcats.
There are 15 high hazard potential dams in south-central Idaho. Here's what that means.
Apartments behind Wells Fargo on Addison Ave. caught fire Wednesday afternoon due to electrical issues.
Opinion: For the sake of argument, say the leading critic of Idaho public education budgets in the Legislature works for a private academy.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.