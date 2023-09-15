This custom home has everything you have been looking for. The all stucco/stone exterior and 3 car garage offer wonderful curb appeal. Walk into a unique curved entryway with wonderful natural light. Enjoy a beautiful custom island, custom hood, 2 tone cabinets and granite countertops. The primary bedroom offers a custom ceiling inlay and luxurious carpet. The primary bathroom offers dual vanity's and a 2 person tile shower. With access to the laundry room off of the primary walk in closet and the mud room you will enjoy the function of this floor plan. The mud room includes a custom rounded bench seat. The guest bathroom offers a tile shower surround and granite countertops. If you have been looking for custom features this could be the home for you. Home includes full vinyl fencing with an extended covered patio, RV gate, water softener, rain gutters, 220 RV power, EV charging outlet and hot tub outlet.
3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $464,900
