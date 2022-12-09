3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $460,000

This is where your dreams come true with another Goffin Herritage Home. This amazing, 1876 Sq ft , split, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with a office/den, custom recessed ceilings, a modern/contemporary plan, great room and a gorgeous tiled back splash in the kitchen, granite/quartz counter tops, carpet in all bedrooms, luxury vinyl plank and a beautiful tile walk in master shower. This home also features front and rear sod with sprinkler landscaping, rain gutters. 3 car garage. Goffin Heritage homes is a step above builder with finishes and touches you will absolutely love. Home come to life entering the front door and entry. Builder has put top of the line material, products and labor in the home, why buy a builder grade home when you can have top of the market home for the same price? Put this home on your must see list. This a great new subdivision that is about built out. Home is complete and ready to show so call you favorite Real Estate agent and see this home today. Home has a one year builder warranty. BTVAI.