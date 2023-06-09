Modern Lifestyle and Perfect Location! If you are looking for a stunning home in immaculate condition look no further. This superbly designed 3 bed, 2 bath, with attached 2 car garage residence is 1675 sqft, sits on .184 of an acre and is located in the peaceful Heritage Farms Subdivision. The exterior shows off its swagger with stucco and stone accents, impressive custom window package, a picturesque manicured yard, RV parking, and covered patio with pergola. The interior has both character and charm with its open floorpan, LVP flooring, quartz countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, custom tile bathrooms, walk in closet, dual vanities, and so much more. The quality in this home is impressive and even better than new. If you are wanting a luxury entertainer with a great price tag, this home is for you!