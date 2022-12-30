Welcome Home! This beauty in the New Parkvista Estate Community in Kimberly, ID. sitting on a .14 acres lot, offers 1808 sf of living space, 505 sf garage and 322 sf of covered patio. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Home futures a spacious Living room, 9ft ceilings, full LED lights, triple glass windows, duravana flooring (extremely durable, eco-friendly and dual define waterproof technology), carpet in the bedrooms, granite countertops, tile in both showers. Master -bath with walking-shower and walking closet. Full landscape (Front and back), and fiber cement Hardy Siding. BTVAI.
3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $450,500
