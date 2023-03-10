Welcome to 1011 Gem Ave! A fantastic opportunity, this stunning 3 bed + office new construction by Goffin Heritage Homes offers a contemporary design with extra amenities and quality details throughout. Enjoy the benefits of extra insulation for added energy efficiency, high-end LVP flooring and carpet, an extra large 3-car garage, and an exceptional cabinet package! 'Wow' your dinner guests in this thoughtfully designed modernized kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances (fridge included and on order!), a built-in oven, gas cooktop, quartz countertops, a large and modern kitchen island, sleek cabinetry, a spacious pantry, and a built-in microwave. The inviting fully landscaped and fenced backyard features a covered patio, gas stub for grilling, and automatic sprinklers. Conveniently located in a sought-after area of Kimberly, Idaho, enjoy suburban living at its finest with the convenience of nearby amenities! Don't miss out on owning this fabulous home!