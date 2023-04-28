Modern style, new home In Kimberly Idaho. split bedroom floor plan, with fenced yard and RV parking.Master bedroom have walk in closet, nice size bathroom with custom shower. Custom soft close cabinets with gas range, granite countertops, tile back splash. High grade LVP throughout. Stucco and Rock front Elevation with Vinyl sides and rear of home for maintenance free care. Quick access that Kimberly has to offer and just a short drive to Twin Falls.