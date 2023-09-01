With a modern wood exterior and a stunning kitchen, this property is hard not to like! Built with quality in mind this home offers a beautiful entry and living room with wonderful natural light, high end LVP floors, a gas fireplace, 9' ceilings with recess lighting and an open concept floor plan. There is no shortage of storage with a large pantry and custom cabinets. Quartz countertops and backsplash offer simple elegance and function. Small details like the farmhouse sink, lighting, hardware and fixtures throughout set this home apart. Enjoy a spacious primary bedroom and bathroom. The custom walk-in shower is finished with a full tile surrond and soaking tub next to a modern window design. Dual vanities and a large walk in closet are also part of the primary suite. Other upgrades include: functional office space, finished 3 car garage, rain gutters, extended covered patio, grand exterior entryway and custom trim package.
3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $448,000
