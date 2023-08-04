LANDSCAPING TO BE INSTALLED. This home was built with quality in mind. It also offers a modern color scheme throughout. Walk into a beautiful entry and living room with wonderful natural light, high end LVP floors, a gas fireplace, 9' ceilings with recess lighting and an open concept floor plan. There is no shortage of storage with a hidden walk in pantry and custom cabinets. Quartz countertops and backsplash offer simple elegance and function. Small details like the farmhouse sink, lighting, hardware and fixtures throughout set this home apart. If the walk-in pantry didn't surprise you walk into the primary bathroom. You will love the custom walk-in shower and soaking tub next to a modern window design. A dual vanity and large walk in closet are also part of the primary suite. Other upgrades include: an office space off of the living area, finished 3 car garage, rain gutters, extended covered patio, grand exterior entryway and custom trim package.