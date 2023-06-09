Enjoy several home upgrades in this custom newly built home. Walk into a beautiful entry and living room that offers wonderful natural light, high end LVP floors, a gas fireplace, 9' ceilings with recess lighting and an open concept floor plan. There is no shortage of storage with a hidden walk in pantry and custom cabinets. Quartz countertops and backsplash offer simple elegance and function. Small details like the farmhouse sink, lighting, hardware and fixtures throughout set this home apart. If the walk-in pantry didn't surprise you, walk into the primary bathroom. You will love the custom walk-in shower and soaking tub next to a modern window design. A dual vanity and large walk in closet are also part of the primary suite. The 2nd bathroom has been finished with a tile shower surround and a quartz countertop vanity. Other upgrades include: an office space, finished 3 car garage, rain gutters, large covered patio, grand entryway and custom trim package. OPEN HOUSE: Sat. 6/10 & Sun. 6/11 from 1PM-3PM