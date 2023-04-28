Brand new home In Kimberly Idaho. Open floor plan, with fenced yard and RV parking.Master bedroom have walk in closet and nice size bathroom. Custom soft close cabinets with gas range, granite countertops, tile back splash. High grade LVP throughout. Stucco and Rock front Elevation with Vinyl sides and rear of home for maintenance free care. Quick access that Kimberly has to offer and just a short drive to Twin Falls.