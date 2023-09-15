Welcome home to this immaculate 3 bed 2.5 bath home in one of Kimberly's most sought after subdivisions. Looking for that modern, well-maintained home in the Magic Valley? Well then here you go. This pristine home checks all the boxes. From the moment you walk into the inviting living room, you are greeted with modern aesthetics that will make you feel right at home. The kitchen does not disappoint with beautiful upgraded counters and that sought after kitchen island that everyone loves. The three bedrooms are spacious and very inviting. Now, to mention the landscaping and the amazing back deck... You are sure to spend many evenings entertaining and enjoying the beautiful outdoors. Call today to take a look at your new home.