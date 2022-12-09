 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $429,900

HUGE PRICE IMPROVEMENT! This newly constructed home offers several upgrades and great attention to detail. Enjoy an extended 3 car garage and large open floor plan. With over 1800 square feet you will have plenty of space for comfort. The kitchen may be the best room in the home. The custom cabinet's are oversized leaving you with plenty of storage and a stunning display that overlooks the living room. The kitchen is also complete with a walk in pantry, double oven, gas range, oversized island and a quality finished product. If you are looking for a giant walk in closet, large soaking tub and tile walk in shower you will enjoy the master bathroom. Don't miss the built in speakers in the living room and patio area, the extra storage in the spare bathroom, and the oversized closets throughout. This home is located in a perfect Kimberly location just minutes from schools and close proximity to east Twin Falls. Take a tour today.

