3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $426,900

***$10,000.00 buyer credit towards rate buy down or closing costs!*** Kimberly Idaho's up and coming Subdivision is booming and homes are beautiful and producing a great community..... Welcome to Heritage Farms. This Custom 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home featuring front and rear sod with full sprinkler and vinyl fencing with a 14 ft wide RV Parking has a split Bedroom floor plan. Open Livingroom to Large Kitchen with lots of Countertop space. Stucco and Concrete front Elevation with Vinyl sides and rear of home for maintenance free care. Tile Shower, Quartz Countertops, Custom Cabinets, LVP flooring, Low pile carpet in the Bedrooms, Tile shower, Dual Vanities in Master Bathroom and guest bathroom.

