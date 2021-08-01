 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $425,000

Beautiful single level new build in established neighborhood close to schools with view of South Hills & 10 min drive to Twin. This open floor plan with split bedrooms offers gorgeous custom finishes to include quartz counter-tops, custom cabinets, stainless appliances including gas stove, LVP flooring, and a finished garage. The master bath is fully tiled with dual sinks & large walk-in closet. Dining area, covered patio, and large backyard space to entertain. RV parking, fully landscaped w/ sprinklers.

