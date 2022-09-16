3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $424,900 Sep 16, 2022 9 min ago 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View More Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Koto Kotohomes Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Twin Falls County Most Wanted This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Woman dies in 1-car crash on Shoshone Falls Grade Road A Kimberly woman died Friday along the Shoshone Falls Grade Road after the vehicle she was driving went off the side of the road and overturned. 2 Twin Falls residents charged with beating man Victim told police he was partially blind. Officers pursue suspects at Red Cap Corner Police are using drones in the effort. Twin Falls man held on incest charges Suspect joked about it with officers, court records say. Remembering 9/11: Observance takes place in Twin Falls this weekend Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial started with a vision of people waving flags. Woman charged with assault Suspect accidentally fired gun in apartment, then tried to stab a man with a knife, police say. Man charged with lewd conduct with girl Incident reportedly occurred a year ago, court records say. Kimberly schools went into brief precautionary status due to police activity nearby Schools were briefly put on a precautionary ‘hall check’ status for a short time on Thursday morning due to police activity nearby. Suspects apprehended in Kimberly may be involved in Gooding home invasion, police say Four suspects arrested while one, identified as Jeff Day, eluded officers.