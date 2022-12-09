 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $419,000

Charming and inviting, this newly constructed single level home by Goffin Heritage Homes sits on a nearly .25 acre lot! 1668 sq ft on one level makes this home especially functional and welcoming. Enjoy cooking again in this thoughtfully designed newly installed kitchen, which contains brand-new appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, custom-built cabinets to the ceiling, and decorative pendant lighting. An oasis of peace and relaxation, the spacious main bedroom features a luxury ensuite bathroom and an oversized walk-in closet. The professionally landscaped outdoors offers a covered patio and lawn with automatic sprinklers. With quality and tasteful design throughout, you'll want to see for yourself what this home has to offer!

