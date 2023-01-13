Especially charming and inviting, this newly constructed single level home by Goffin Heritage Homes sits on a nearly .25 acre lot! 1668 sq ft on one level makes this home notably functional and welcoming. Enjoy cooking again in this thoughtfully designed newly installed kitchen, which contains brand-new appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, custom-built cabinets to the ceiling, and decorative pendant lighting. An oasis of peace and relaxation, the spacious main bedroom features a luxury en-suite bathroom and an oversized walk-in closet. The professionally landscaped outdoors offers a covered patio and lawn with automatic sprinklers. With quality and tasteful design throughout, you'll want to see for yourself what this home has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $419,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Parents urged to be 'sensitive and aware' of grieving their children might be going through
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
OUR VIEW: Every sudden death is jolting. When that loss is a child who has yet to scratch the surface of his or her potential, it’s all the more agonizing.
Road report warns of icy conditions on I-84
Court records say she admitted she did it because "he took my kids."
The coroner's office will determine the cause of death along with the driver's identity
“No threat was made by the student and he never pulled the gun out, he just told another student he had it in his backpack,” Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther said.
Fair manager says fairgoers enjoy creature comforts.
The first-term Republican from Jerome compared milking cows to women's reproductive care during introductory remarks to the House Agriculture Committee on Wednesday.