3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $419,000

Especially charming and inviting, this newly constructed single level home by Goffin Heritage Homes sits on a nearly .25 acre lot! 1668 sq ft on one level makes this home notably functional and welcoming. Enjoy cooking again in this thoughtfully designed newly installed kitchen, which contains brand-new appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, custom-built cabinets to the ceiling, and decorative pendant lighting. An oasis of peace and relaxation, the spacious main bedroom features a luxury en-suite bathroom and an oversized walk-in closet. The professionally landscaped outdoors offers a covered patio and lawn with automatic sprinklers. With quality and tasteful design throughout, you'll want to see for yourself what this home has to offer!

