3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $419,000

This Western Sky home is ready for you to spend Christmas here! 1785 sq. ft. all on one level with a great split bedroom plan makes this home very inviting. You'll love the natural light that flows in the great room with large living room overlooking the covered patio that leads to large yard. Kitchen offers beautiful painted cabinets with granite counters and backsplash plus stainless appliances (stove plumbed for gas) and a corner pantry. Primary suite with tray ceiling has a lavish bathroom with tile surround and dual vanities. The primary closet is a spacious walk in that connects to the laundry room. Laundry room has tons of a cabinet space and is located right off the locker area from garage entrance. Guest bedrooms have their own wing off the entrance with a shared bath. Finished 3 car garage with huge concrete RV parking area. Landscaping could possibly be included with the right offer, and or seller would participate in buying down the buyer's interest rate to allow them a more affordable payment.