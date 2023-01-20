WoW!!! This home has it all and is ready for new owners. It has been professionally landscaped with front and rear sod, accent rocks, fully fenced, and has RV parking! This open concept single level plan features, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1632 sq ft, luxury vinyl plank, low pile carpet in the bedrooms, quartz counter tops, double vanities in the guest and master bath, fully tiled showers, modern farm house accents such as cabinet door pulls and lighting, vaulted ceilings, four burner gas cooktop/electric oven, loads of storage, light and bright, 2 car finished garage with trim, close to shopping, resturants, and the South Hills!
3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $416,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mailed package was found with four pounds of suspected meth, court records say.
Customer's won't see many changes at Depot Grill, but new things are coming to the Turf Club
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Relative said she is a vulnerable adult and hasn't been seen since Jan. 9
A former Burley mayor is accusing the city of violating the Idaho Constitution by entering into a development agreement with the LDS church, which is building a temple there.
“We have a wide variety of merchandise with plenty to choose from and there is something for everyone,” Big Deal Outlet Manager Cole Roberson said.
Scanner traffic said pilot was flown to Burley by helicopter crew.
Minidoka County School District Superintendent James Ramsey has submitted his resignation.
Parents urged to be 'sensitive and aware' of grieving their children might be going through
All schools within Gooding School District were closed Monday due to a threat late Sunday night.