 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $415,000
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $415,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $415,000

Finishing touches are being put on this brand new Kimberly home. Located in a cul-de sac w/large back yard, covered patio, partially fenced yard, extra wide garage & extra parking area. Inside you'll enjoy LVP flooring in all living areas, split bedroom plan, open great room w/beautiful custom cabinets, stainless appliances including gas stove, large island w/quarts counters & full backsplash! You'll love the big windows, abundance of natural light, electric fireplace, & walk thru laundry to master closet.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News