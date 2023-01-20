 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $399,900

Kimberly Idaho's up and coming Subdivision is booming and homes are beautiful and producing a great community..... Welcome to Heritage Farms. This Custom 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home featuring front and rear sod with full sprinkler and vinyl fencing. Open Livingroom to Large Kitchen with lots of Countertop space. Rock front Elevation with Vinyl sides and rear of home for maintenance free care. Tile Shower, Quartz Countertops, Custom Cabinets, LVP flooring, Low pile carpet in the Bedrooms, Tile shower, Dual Vanities in Master Bathroom and guest bathroom.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big Deal Outlet opens Burley store

Big Deal Outlet opens Burley store

“We have a wide variety of merchandise with plenty to choose from and there is something for everyone,” Big Deal Outlet Manager Cole Roberson said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News