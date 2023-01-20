3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $399,900

Kimberly Idaho's up and coming Subdivision is booming and homes are beautiful and producing a great community..... Welcome to Heritage Farms. This Custom 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home featuring front and rear sod with full sprinkler and vinyl fencing. Open Livingroom to Large Kitchen with lots of Countertop space. Rock front Elevation with Vinyl sides and rear of home for maintenance free care. Tile Shower, Quartz Countertops, Custom Cabinets, LVP flooring, Low pile carpet in the Bedrooms, Tile shower, Dual Vanities in Master Bathroom and guest bathroom.