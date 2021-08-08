3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $399,900

Dialed In! This small acreage property has that much needed elbow room from your in-town neighbors, yet close to town. Great spot for horses and other farm animals, with corral in place and water for those creatures. Large 40 x 40 shop with 2 - 12' doors, mezzanine section and finished living space on back of shop, room for all your toys. The cozy home has a very large kitchen with tons of cabinetry, island and all the appliances including washer & dryer.Covered patio on east side of home, wired for hot tub