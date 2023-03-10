Welcome Home! This beauty in the New Parkvista Estate Community in Kimberly, ID. sitting on a .14 acres lot, offers 1808 sf of living space, 505 sf garage and 322 sf of covered patio. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Home futures a spacious Living room, full LED lights, triple glass windows, duravana flooring (extremely durable, eco-friendly and dual define waterproof technology), carpet in the bedrooms, granite countertops, tile in both showers. Master -bath with walking-shower and walking closet. Full landscape (Front and back), and fiber cement Hardy Siding. BTVAI.
3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Burley man has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he raped a woman while holding a knife to her neck.
The principal of a Twin Falls elementary school has been placed on administrative leave.
Police asked a question, and they replied with something perhaps unexpected, records say.
The restaurant inside of the Jerome Country Club, that was once known as the Caddy Shack, has a new name and a new owner who is looking to tak…
Police seize phone, find additional photos of women, records say