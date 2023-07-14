Summer Savings happening NOW! Up to $25,000 to use towards rate buydown, closing costs, upgrades, and more! The 1408 square foot Edgewood is a mid-sized home catering to those who value both comfort and efficiency in a single level home. An award-winning designed kitchen, featuring an island and ample counter space, overlooks both the spacious living and dining rooms. The separate main suite affords you privacy and features two large closets in addition to a dual vanity ensuite. The two sizable bedrooms - one of which may be used as an optional den - share a full bathroom and complete this design-smart home plan.