Summer Savings happening NOW! Up to $25,000 to use towards rate buydown, closing costs, upgrades, and more! The 1408 square foot Edgewood is a mid-sized home catering to those who value both comfort and efficiency in a single level home. An award-winning designed kitchen, featuring an island and ample counter space, overlooks both the spacious living and dining rooms. The separate main suite affords you privacy and features two large closets in addition to a dual vanity ensuite. The two sizable bedrooms - one of which may be used as an optional den - share a full bathroom and complete this design-smart home plan.
3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $379,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here is a list of gifts from organizations will quite literally sustain the receiver long after the holiday is over.
Driver told Idaho State Police trooper that he was looking at farm fields, records say.
The safest county in Idaho sits in the Magic Valley, according to an annual Idaho State Police report.
Both vehicles drove off road and drivers overcorrected, police say
Twin Falls BASE jumper Miles Daisher spent two years working with actor Tom Cruise doing a motorcycle BASE jump stunt off a cliff.