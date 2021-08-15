3 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $250,000

This well cared for home in the heart of Kimberly is ready for it's new owners. Imagine yourself owning a piece of Kimberly history! This home features a large lot, 3 bedrooms, a wood burning stove, and a bonus room to name just a few features. All kitchen appliances are included. The large trees, mature landscaping and fenced yard create a cozy atmosphere outside. Inside you'll find lots of original built in closet space as well as LVP flooring and window blinds. Act fast, this home is adorable!