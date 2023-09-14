Nestled atop a picturesque hill with panoramic valley views, this home epitomizes elegance and comfort. Step inside to discover a sprawling living room, centered around a wrap-around, two-sided rock fireplace that exudes warmth and sophistication. Adjacent is the chef's kitchen, a culinary dream complete with expansive counter space and abundant storage. This spacious haven ensures effortless hosting and day-to-day convenience. The master suite is your personal retreat, boasting a large bedroom, opulent bathroom, and a generous walk-in closet, ensuring ample space and privacy. Beyond these rooms, a radiant sunroom invites you to soak up the views in any season. The outdoor space complements the interiors with a fully-screened in bar and lounge area, offering the perfect setting for relaxation and entertainment. From the meticulous design to the premium location, this home is a sanctuary of tranquility.