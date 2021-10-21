3 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $744,900

Be the first to know
Gilberto Rodriguez says he is innocent and did not kill Regina Krieger. A judge just sentenced him to spend the rest of his life in jail for the murder.
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s office says it cannot find invoices or records for private, outside legal expenses that McGeachin is asking taxpayers to pay $50,000 to cover.
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Construction on a new facility that will change dairy manure to natural gas will break ground next month in Wendell.
Nearly two weeks after an east Idaho judge ruled that Chad Daybell’s murder trial should be moved to a new county, the Idaho Supreme Court has designated a new venue.
Thursday, Oct. 14 Results
The Indians were physical, motivated, and, when it mattered, the better team, as Buhl defeated Kimberly 26-21 Friday night at Bulldog Stadium in Kimberly. It was Buhl’s first victory over the Bulldogs since 2009.
North Canyon Medical Center purchased 4 acres to build a medical clinic in Twin Falls.
The fourth day of testimony in the trial of Steve Pankey, the 70-year-old Idaho man accused of the 1984 kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, ended with a tearful testimony from Pankey’s ex-wife.
